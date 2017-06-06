VeloceToday.com

And How! features open and innovative formats for notices, articles and posts.

Photos by Bob Temple courtesy Dale LaFollette, Vintage Motorphoto

Last week we looked at the Bob Temple photos from a relatively unknown event at South Bend Indiana. This week, the Bob Temple photo file shows us another early and rare event, this time in rural Michigan called the Press on Regardless Rally. Here, we see three interesting items; another appearance of the Paul Farago Fiat 1100, the Chayne Bugatti, and, most remarkably, Eric Davison’s father with his Jag SS100. (See Eric’s article on the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum this week.)

Eric told the story of his family’s Jag back in 2011, and also related the story of the Paul Farago Fiat the same year. Meanwhile, it was Jim Sitz who saw the photos, and who first identified the time and place of the event. “Look in Road & Track, October 1950 and you’ll find a report on the event, which took place on August 5 and 6. And there it was.

Farago Fiat 1100

____From the VeloceToday archives: Paul Farago____________________

By Eric Davison

The entry list of racing cars for the 1948-1950 events at Watkins Glen was a mixed lot and most were cars produced before WW2. One of the few new cars and arguably one of the most attractive was the Farago Fiat.

Paul Farago was an Italian from Calabria, Italy who immigrated to Detroit with his family in 1930. Paul’s father operated a bus line and Paul was a skilled mechanic by the time the family arrived in Detroit. He quickly established himself as an expert on foreign car repairs as well as a race car driver on local Michigan dirt tracks. Continue reading

Bugatti Royale

Davison Jaguar SS100

____From the VeloceToday archives: Charlie Davison____________________



Finding an SS100 for sale wasn’t an easy task. They surely weren’t listed in the classified sections of the local newspapers and, unlike today there was not much of a market for old sports cars. But, in the classified section of Motor Dad found one listed; a 3 1/2 liter, gunmetal gray, red carpets and red bucket seats. The price was just about what an MG TC cost at that time, about $1800. Because the car was in England that opened up a possibility for paying for it. Continue reading