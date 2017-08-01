Coppa d’Oro delle Dolomiti is 70

By Alessandro Gerelli

Alessandro Gerelli began attending the famous Coppa d’Oro events in the 1980s, when the first retro events were organized. He first reported on the event for VeloceToday 15 years ago in 2002, shortly after we began publishing weekly. Since then he has attended thirteen times, right up to this year’s edition.

Ten years ago Alessandro wrote about the Coppa’s 60th: “2007 celebrates the 60th birthday of Ferrari, of myself and the Coppa d’Oro delle Dolomiti. The Coppa is held in Cortina d’Ampezzo, a wonderful mountain small city in Italy, 160 kilometers north of Venice. The first edition was organized on July 20th 1947: 308 kilometers across the Alps and Dolomites with a top altitude of 2239 meters at the Pordoi pass. For this reason the race was immediately nicknamed the ‘Alpine Mille Miglia.’ 118 cars were at the start and only 74 arrived back to at Cortina. The winner was Salvatore Ammendola with an Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 at an average speed of about 77 kilometers per hour.”

And now the event is celebrating its 70th anniversary as Alessandro celebrates his 70th year. How time flies. To celebrate the 70th birthday, this year the first day’s itinerary was exactly as the original; of course the conditions of the roads are by far better!

More than 100 cars were on the starting grid and the weather was rather good with only some storms that made a bit more difficult the event for open cars.

In addition to the traditionally accepted cars, also few recent Ferraris were allowed to enter, just to celebrate the 70 years of the Ferrari brand.

