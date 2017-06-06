VeloceToday.com

Skip links

Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2017

A car not designed for Concours d’Elegance … the 1935 Lurani Nibbio was destined to break records. Despite its 500cc Moto Guzzi engine, the car was capable of more than 100 mph. It received the Best of Show by public referendum at Villa d’Este, better known as Coppa d’Oro.

Story and photos by Hugues Vanhoolandt

The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este held on the shoreline of Lake Como is considered by many as the most exclusive and elegant classic car event in the world. Surely it is due to the unique backdrop constituted by the grounds of Villa d’Este and Villa Erba as well as to the tradition that stretches back to the year 1929 when awards were made to the most beautiful new cars of the time.

Today, the awards are sometimes given to the same cars, now considered as the most beautiful ‘old’ cars. But the selection made by the organizer committee also includes some racing or record cars never thought to parade in a Concorso d’Eleganza. Nevertheless they did impress the jury and the public as we will see below.

Below is our selection of the most interesting cars at the event on May 27, 2017.

The Best of Show by the jury went to the 1957 Alfa Romeo Giulietta SS Prototipo owned by famous Italian collector Corrado Lopresto, here on the right alongside Giovanna Scaglione, daughter of legendary designer Franco Scaglione who penned this car sixty years ago.

After setting speed records nearly sixty years ago, the 1960 Abarth 1000 ‘Bialbero’ Record Monza received a Mention of Honor in its class named ‘Shaped by Speed’.

Nearly 90 years after their last battle in Brooklands, the 1920 Ballot 3/8 LC and the 1929 Birkin Bentley 4 ½ Litre are here reunited. After two Indy 500 participations in 1920 and 1922, the Ballot ran several times at Brooklands between 1923 and 1933.

Also presented by Corrado Lopresto was the oldest surviving Lancia, a 12 HP Tipo 51 Alfa bodied by Miller Bros.

In the same class, ‘Travelling in Style’, was this 1927 Hispano-Suiza T 49, one of the rare Weymann bodied cars still in existence.

The 1932 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Turismo cabriolet by Castagna won the Young People’s Referendum at Villa Erba.

The 1948 Bentley Mk VI coupé Cresta is the fruit of the collaboration between Pinin Farina who designed the car and Jean Daninos and its company, Facel, which built a small series of 17 units.

The early fifties is a difficult period for French sports cars manufacturers and Salmson is part of them. The Salmson G-72, here a one-off coupé version by Saoutchik, is one of their last attempts in the luxury market before the make ceased automotive manufacturing.

Here is one of the few Fiat 8Vs with Supersonic style by Ghia. Depending to sources, the number of cars built varies from eight to fourteen. This one, s/n 36, has not been seen in public for a long time.

Built by Carrozzeria Motto, a total of 33 Siata 208 S Spyder were produced. Campaigned in Europe by a French gentleman racer until 1957, this car was shown for the first time since the mid-1970s at last year’s Pebble Beach Concours.

The 1955 Ferrari 250 Europa GT Speciale Pinin Farina s/n 0407 GT is easily distinguishable as a one-off thanks to several unique features like its elongated nose and a large Cavallino Rampante badge instead of the typical egg-crate front grille.

The 1959 Lancia Flaminia Sport coupé Zagato of Leo Schigiel from USA.

This Ferrari (chassis 0769 GT) is the 250 GT Spyder California prototype. Luigi Chinetti and John von Neumann convinced Enzo Ferrari to build a more sporting version of the 250 Cabriolet and the Spyder California was the result.

In the same class, ‘Playboys’ Toys’, this 1962 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato s/n 0190/L, L for left-hand drive.

A 1946 Fiat 1100 barchetta by Frua, more usually seen in the Mille Miglia.

This Osca MT4 berlinetta is one of the four bodied by Vignale in 1952. The unusual front fenders are designed for better airflow to the engine and front brakes.

Exhibited at the 1955 Turin Auto Show and 1955 Mille Miglia participant, this is one of nine Vignale built Fiat 8Vs.

Built in 1961, the Intermeccanica Imp 700 GT is a two seater coupé with aluminum body that was based on the Steyr-Daimler-Puch 500 cc. Imp is for Intermeccanica-Puch.

In the same class, ‘Little Toys for Big Boys’, a 1961 Cisitalia Abarth coupé Scorpione by Allemano.

The 1958 Maserati 300 S s/n 3083, winner of the ‘Shaped by Speed : Racing through the Decades’ class.

This alloy-bodied Ferrari 250 GT SWB Competizione s/n 2159 GT was delivered new in Geneva and was raced all over Europe by its Swiss owner, often winning its class, and completing three Tour de France rallies.

Entered by NART at the 1972 Le Mans, this Ferrari 365 GTB/4 s/n 13855 was a competition version created by Sport Auto Modena. It finished 9th overall with Jarier and Buchet.

Also entered by NART at Le Mans, but in 1975, this Ferrari 365 GTB/4 s/n 15965 was built on an ‘old’ crashed 1972 Daytona rebodied with a Michelotti design. It did not start after a dispute arose between Luigi Chinetti and the ACO.

This 1949 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Villa d’Este by Touring was not taking part to the Concorso simply because it has been purchased by the Villa d’Este hotel in 2011. It is named ‘Villa d’Este’ following the award received here by a similar car in 1949, that lead to a small series of 25 units.

RM Sotheby’s Villa Erba Sale

For the fourth edition of its Villa Erba Sale, RM Sotheby’s presented a catalogue of 20 bikes and 45 classic cars. Although many lots were modern supercars, the stars of the sale were two prewar cars, a Talbot-Lago ‘Teardrop’ and a Bugatti Atalante.

The unique Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport cabriolet by Franay sold for $1,258,000. It was once owned by VeloceToday reader and fellow Virginian Jim Bandy, who found it in Paris while serving with the U.S. Army.

Top sale of the day, the Talbot-Lago T150-C SS by Figoni & Falaschi s/n 90110 went for $3,790,000. This car is one of two examples with fully enclosed front fenders.

Second highest sale of the day was the 1937 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante Prototype, the third Atalante built, originally owned by two-time Targa Florio winner and factory director Meo Costantini. Sold for $3,390,000.

The 10th Ferrari 275 GTS built, Ferrari Classiche certified, sold for $2,010,000.

Although holder of the 2012 Pebble Beach Best of Show award, the 1928 Mercedes-Benz 680 S Torpedo bodied by Saoutchik remained unsold with the highest bid at $5,664,000 for a lower estimate of $7,290,000.

1930 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS Spider 4th Series with rare coachwork by Carrozzeria Sport S.A. Not sold.

1959 W.R.E.-Maserati, the second of just three examples built by World Racing Enterprises. Sold for $816,000.

One of 98 B52s built, this 1952 Lancia Aurelia B52 2000 coupé was bodied by Vignale on a design by Rodolfo Bonetto. Sold for $314,000.

The Lancia Delta S4 ‘Stradale’ was built in 200 examples for Group B homologation. It sale price reflects the increasing demand in Group B rally cars. Sold for $553,000.

