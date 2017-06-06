VeloceToday.com

Story and photos by Hugues Vanhoolandt

The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este held on the shoreline of Lake Como is considered by many as the most exclusive and elegant classic car event in the world. Surely it is due to the unique backdrop constituted by the grounds of Villa d’Este and Villa Erba as well as to the tradition that stretches back to the year 1929 when awards were made to the most beautiful new cars of the time.

Today, the awards are sometimes given to the same cars, now considered as the most beautiful ‘old’ cars. But the selection made by the organizer committee also includes some racing or record cars never thought to parade in a Concorso d’Eleganza. Nevertheless they did impress the jury and the public as we will see below.

Below is our selection of the most interesting cars at the event on May 27, 2017.

RM Sotheby’s Villa Erba Sale

For the fourth edition of its Villa Erba Sale, RM Sotheby’s presented a catalogue of 20 bikes and 45 classic cars. Although many lots were modern supercars, the stars of the sale were two prewar cars, a Talbot-Lago ‘Teardrop’ and a Bugatti Atalante.