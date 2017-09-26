Story and photos by Hugues Vanhoolandt
Born in 2014, the Chantilly Arts & Elegance Concours, held in the gardens of the Chantilly Domain, has already become one of the main events of the classic car world.
The Concours is constituted by the Concours d’Elegance for concept cars presented in association with renowned Fashion Houses and by the Concours d’Etat for nearly one hundred classic cars divided into 16 classes.
The event is not only about cars as it showcase various aspects of the French art de vivre through fashion, gastronomy, wine, painting and horsemanship as Chantilly hosts the biggest training center for racing horses in France.
But, of course, we will here concentrate on cars of which I made a short selection through the various classes.
Bugatti T57s
The Ecceterinis
Ferrari Anniversary
A great French coachbuilder: Pourtout
The Woodies
The Sports and Racing Chain Drive Cars
Special Awards
The Concept Cars
toly arutunoff says
historic artifacts, mechanical relevance; and a fair amount of truly homely cars/
Gijsbert-Paul Berk says
Thanks for the wonderful photo-reportage of the Concours d’Elégance at Chantilly. Many of the photos are a worthy tribute to the French coachbuilder Marcel Poutout and his house designer, the dentist and freedom fighter Georges Paulin.
With the historic Château de Chantilly as background, this automotive event has the same charm and style that marques the Prix de Diane, one of the international horse races on the nearby Hippodrome.