Story and photos by Hugues Vanhoolandt

Born in 2014, the Chantilly Arts & Elegance Concours, held in the gardens of the Chantilly Domain, has already become one of the main events of the classic car world.

The Concours is constituted by the Concours d’Elegance for concept cars presented in association with renowned Fashion Houses and by the Concours d’Etat for nearly one hundred classic cars divided into 16 classes.

The event is not only about cars as it showcase various aspects of the French art de vivre through fashion, gastronomy, wine, painting and horsemanship as Chantilly hosts the biggest training center for racing horses in France.

But, of course, we will here concentrate on cars of which I made a short selection through the various classes.

Bugatti T57s

Ferrari Anniversary

A great French coachbuilder: Pourtout

The Woodies

The Sports and Racing Chain Drive Cars

Special Awards