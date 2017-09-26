VeloceToday.com

Chantilly Arts & Elegance Concours

Story and photos by Hugues Vanhoolandt

Born in 2014, the Chantilly Arts & Elegance Concours, held in the gardens of the Chantilly Domain, has already become one of the main events of the classic car world.

The Concours is constituted by the Concours d’Elegance for concept cars presented in association with renowned Fashion Houses and by the Concours d’Etat for nearly one hundred classic cars divided into 16 classes.

The event is not only about cars as it showcase various aspects of the French art de vivre through fashion, gastronomy, wine, painting and horsemanship as Chantilly hosts the biggest training center for racing horses in France.

But, of course, we will here concentrate on cars of which I made a short selection through the various classes.

Bugatti T57s

One of the three 57s bodyworked by Vanvooren, it once belonged to Luigi Chinetti and Briggs Cunningham. It is now part of the National Museum of Mulhouse, France.

Two of the 16 Type 57 Atalante ever built. At first, the 57S coupé Gangloff, the only one bodied by Gangloff, followed by the only 57S originally supplied with a compressor.

The 1936 Bugatti 57S Atlantic, the first of three built, of Robson Walton & Peter Mullin, finally won the Best of Show award for pre-war cars.



The Ecceterinis

Based on a Fiat Topolino, the 1946 Siata 500 Record is a one-off car built in order to brake speed records in its category.

1947 Cisitalia 202 SMM. That same year, the great Tazio Nuvolari finished second of the Mille Miglia in a similar model.

After a short career in Italy, this 1949 Osca Siluro went to United States where it competed in the Sebring 12 hours, the Pebble Beach races, at Watkins Glen and at many other venues between 1952 and 1956.

Designed by Michelotti and bodied by Motto in 1954, this one-off barchetta was built for its owner and driver Max Goldman and thus called the Goldmanini barchetta.

Built in 1961, the Intermeccanica Imp 700 GT is a two seater coupé with aluminium body that was based on the Steyr-Daimler-Puch 500 cc. Imp is for Intermeccanica-Puch.

The 1963 Aguzzoli Condor was ordered by a Ferrari test driver and received an Alfa Romeo TZ engine and a body by Drogo.

Ferrari Anniversary

Just in case you didn’t know it was Ferrari 70th anniversary … This 1970 Ferrari 512 was delivered to the Spanish team Escuderia Montjuich as a Spyder and was later modified in 1971 to become a 512 M.

The two iterations of the 250 GTO in the same image : the 1962 version, # 4293 GT, 2nd at Le Mans in 1963, and the 1964 version, # 5575 GT, 2nd in class at Le Mans in 1964.

The Best of Show award for the post-war cars went to the 1958 Testa Rossa (chassis # 0728), owned by Sir Michael Kadoorie. The car is the 1958 Le Mans winner with Phil Hill and Olivier Gendebien.

A great French coachbuilder: Pourtout

Together with designer Georges Paulin, Pourtout developed the first retractable roofs, called Eclipse, on Peugeot cars but also on the Lancia Belna. This is a 1935 example.

Pourtout has exercised his talents on many Lancias. Here a 1937 Lancia Ardennes Coupé, with lowered bodywork, which remained a one-off.


Pourtout was the only one to design a convertible version of the Lancia Ardennes, which was the French version of the Aprilia.

Inspired by the Bentley ‘Embiricos’ also designed by Paulin, this Delage D8-120 S was presented at the 1938 Paris Salon.

The French Peugeot dealer Darl’mat asked Paulin and Pourtout to design and built the body of the Darl’mat roadster based on the Peugeot 302. Three similar cars were entered at Le Mans 80 years ago.

This is the cabriolet version of the Peugeot Darl’mat, preserved by the French club ‘Les amis de Darl’mat’.

Comparison of the cabriolet and roadster versions of the Peugeot Darl’mat.

Only one Talbot-Lago bodied by Pourtout was this 1937 T150C roadster.

After a presentation at the 1938 Paris Motor Show, a small production run of the Remi Danvignes CD4 roadster was planned but the outbreak of WWII led to the cancellation of the project.

The Woodies

Not only American cars adopted the ‘Woody’ style as demonstrate this 1949 Peugeot 202 ‘Boulangère’ (or Breadvan).

Another French ‘Woody’, the 1947 Simca 8 of which only 5 examples are known.

The Sports and Racing Chain Drive Cars

Ettore Bugatti conceived this 1903 De Dietrich Type 5 for the Paris-Madrid race. It is powered by a 13-liter 4 cylinder engine.

This 1904 Gladiator Grand Prix, powered by a 9.7-liter 4 cylinder engine, counts many victories in hill climb races.

A similar Berliet, with 9.7-liter, 4 cylinders and a top speed of 93 mph, finished fourth of the 1908 Targa Florio.

Special Awards

A special prize for authenticity was awarded to the Antony Type A1 and the whole Antony collection. Antony was a car maker from the North of France which built around 60 cars. Only six cars are still extant and all six were at Chantilly.

Forty two clubs were displaying some 800 cars and the ‘Grand Prix des Clubs’ went to the Fiat Fan Club for the overall quality of its presentation. Here the owner of this Balilla receives the prize.



The Concept Cars

Five cars were in contention for the Concours d’Elegance, reserved for Concept cars. After deliberation by the jury, the best of show was awarded to two winners : the Citroën CXperience Concept and the Renault Trezor.

Each concept car was presented with a model from a Haute Couture house. The Renault Trezor, here with a Balmain model, was first shown at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. It is powered by two batteries developing a total of 350 horsepower and the body is made of carbon fiber.

  2. Thanks for the wonderful photo-reportage of the Concours d’Elégance at Chantilly. Many of the photos are a worthy tribute to the French coachbuilder Marcel Poutout and his house designer, the dentist and freedom fighter Georges Paulin.

    With the historic Château de Chantilly as background, this automotive event has the same charm and style that marques the Prix de Diane, one of the international horse races on the nearby Hippodrome.

