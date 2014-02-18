VeloceToday.com

The Online Magazine for Italian and French Classic Car Enthusiasts

Main navigation

Cavallino Part 3: Mar-a-Lago

By 1 Comment

A Ferrari painted by Duaiv.

Part 3 of this year’s Florida Ferrari Fest

By Alessandro Gerelli

Classic Sports Sunday at Mar-a-Lago

The end of the Cavallino Classic long week-end is always at Mar-a-Lago club on Sunday, with a charity brunch and an exhibition of stunning cars, this year featuring the classic Bentleys and the most charming cars of the Ferrari meeting. I have focused on these cars plus other Italians old and new; a wonderful environment and wonderful cars.

A panorama from the main lodge.

Ferrari Europa Pininfarina (#0405) of 1955.

Ferrari 275 GTB.

Ferrari 250 Fantuzzi (#2235) of 1961.

The engine of the Fantuzzi car.

Isotta Fraschini 8A SS of 1928.

The Isotta engine.

Talbot Lago T26 Record of 1947.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider.

A grouping of racing red Ferraris.

The engine of the Ferrari 335S (#0764TR) of 1958.

1965 Maserati Sebring.

Lancia Beta Scorpion.

The engine of a Bugatti T55.

Pagani Huayra.

Ferrari Boano (#0527) of 1956.

Carburetors of the Ferrari 275 GTB/C #9073.

Ferrari 250 LM (#6045).

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Given the despicable behavior of Donald Trump over the past few weeks, please cancel future events at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MENU