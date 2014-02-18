Cavallino Part 3: Mar-a-Lago

Part 3 of this year’s Florida Ferrari Fest

By Alessandro Gerelli

Classic Sports Sunday at Mar-a-Lago

The end of the Cavallino Classic long week-end is always at Mar-a-Lago club on Sunday, with a charity brunch and an exhibition of stunning cars, this year featuring the classic Bentleys and the most charming cars of the Ferrari meeting. I have focused on these cars plus other Italians old and new; a wonderful environment and wonderful cars.