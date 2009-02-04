VeloceToday.com

Story and Photos by Werner Pfister

(Palm Beach January 23-26 2009)

In spite of Bernie Madoff, the economy and a mid-week cold spell, Palm Beach rallied to once again host the Cavallino Classic; number 18, in fact! While many predicted a weak turn out, I observed many happy Ferraristi at every event of the Classic throughout the week. John and Alicia Barnes did a great job in getting a very enthusiastic group of participants and spectators to turn out despite the odds.



Jet Aviation put on a spectacular display of private aviation on Thursday evening at Palm Beach International Airport. Jets and Turboprop planes of all sizes and kinds circled a great assembly of Ferraris as the guests sipped wine and champagne while some smoked cigars as they strolled between the cars. Part of this event is in the hangar but by late afternoon when this took place it was warm enough to stroll outside where the real eye candy was on view. Ducati was also represented. After all isnâ€™t that the brand which some consider the two wheel Ferrari?

The next day, Palm Beach International Raceway, formerly Moroso, was the site of the season opening Ferrari Shell Historic races. Ferrari North Americaâ€™s Maria Homann-McNeil along with Dave Seibert organized a terrific show. Brave drivers of 250 TRs, 250 GT Berlinettas and 250 GTOs as well as a host of vintage Maseratis showed us how it was done in the old days. In addition, Cavallino Classic participants brought out cars like 333 SPs, FXXs and retired 355, 360 and 430 Challenge cars. The newly refurbished track was well received by everyone. The drivers especially enjoyed the new, smooth surface but some commented that it was still a bit green and therefore felt slippery in some of the corners. (Read Historics report)

That evening everyone was off to the Rybovich Marina on the Intracoastal in West Palm Beach for the annual Yacht Hop event. That is everyone, except those of us who were invited by Ferrari North America to a private preview event at the Trump National Golf Course. Ferrari used this venue to give it clients an opportunity for an early bird look at their new Scuderia Spider. Also known as the 16M (M for Mondial) to commemorate Ferrariâ€™s 16 Formula One Manufacturers World Titles, only 499 lucky individuals will get the opportunity to own one.

The famous Breakers Hotel was the setting for the main event on Saturday, the Cavallino Concorso. This year celebrated 50 years of the Ferrari 400 Superamerica and 40 years of the 246 Dino. The cold weather of the previous days was now a distant memory and everyone enjoyed an amazing display of vintage Ferraris. As soon as I arrived, I immediately spotted a black 1951 Export Vignale Spyder, serial # 0110 E. It took a while to get a clear picture of it as I was not the only one impressed by this very beautiful Ferrari. That evening I was pleased to hear that it was awarded the Best of Show of all the road cars in the Concorso. In addition, a 1955 500 Mondial Series 2, S/N 0556(0446)/MD owned for almost 50 years by retired Rear Admiral Robert Phillips won the Best of Show-Competition cars. (Read about the Roberts Mondial)

Ferrari North America put on a striking display of a 288 GTO on a portable lift to promote their Classiche Certification program.

Sunday we were off to Trumpâ€™s Mar-a-Lago Club for a Charity Brunch and another Concorso. This year, the event was expanded to include non-Ferraris as well. A pair of Figoni & Falaschi built Delahayes greeted the guests as they descended the circular staircase from the mansion to the lawn. One was a 1938 135 MS featuring a red interior with matching luggage designed by the Parisian fashion powerhouse, Hermes. The other was a very swoopy and unique bodied 1936 Delahaye 135. Both were great but the latter car deservedly cleaned up, taking home several awards. In addition, Mercedes, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Lamborghini and Bugatti were well represented. A Fiat, specifically a 1953 â€œOtto Vuâ€ Supersonic, made a striking pose next to Trumpâ€™s pool. After a special Brunch in the gilded Banquet Hall, the Classic came to an end after the final awards were handed out by Gina Campbell, daughter and grand-daughter of Speed Kings, Donald and Malcolm Campbell, respectively.

Porfirio Rubirosa, a â€œdiplomat from the Dominican Republicâ€ was a Ferrari customer and raced this 500 Mondial in 1955-6. Inset: The Mondial in 2002 before it’s restoration.

Restoration of the Mondial began after many years of ownership by Robert Phillips. To restore or not to restore was a difficult decision. Finally, it was decided to restore the car as raced at Caracas in 1955. It was the only time it wore the famous SF shield.

Entered by Ferrari, 0556 (0446M) was driven by Schell and Castellotti to a class win at the Caracas Grand Prix in 1955.

Yellow F-50, ex- Lauren, greeted guests at the Jet Aviation party.

A 250 GT Lusso surprisingly looks great in green.

Unique Rosso Dino (Orange) painted 599.

Benny Caiolaâ€™s FXX which just came back from Maranello with upgrades and an American Flag painted on the roof sits next to Preston Hennâ€™s yellow FXX waiting for their next stint on the track.

288 GTO, one of 272 built.

Jeffrey Fisherâ€™s 1939 Bugatti 57C.

Ostrich leather interior of the 1936 Delahaye.

1950 195 Inter Touring S/N 0081 S.

Peter Kalikowâ€™s 400 Superamerica Cabriolet.

Eventual Best of Show winning 1951 Vignale Spyder being judged.

A 1957 250TR is being shown after a day at the track.

Figoni & Falaschi bodied Delahayes.

The honored guests, the 246 Dinos.

Ferrari 250GT Long Wheel Base California Spyder.

1958 250GT Pininfarina Cabriolet Series 1, S/N 1075 GT.

1966 Lamborghini 350 GT.