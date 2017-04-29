Skip links

VeloceToday.com

The Online Magazine for Italian and French Classic Car Enthusiasts

Main navigation

Brooklands Italian Car Day, April 29, 2017

By 4 Comments

The Brooklands Memorial stands behind this Fiat 850 Coupe. Built by Vickers Armstrong to mark the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Motor Course, it was unveiled by Lord Brabazon of Tara in July 1957.

Story and photos by Jonathan Sharp

This is the fifth year in a row that Jonathan Sharp has covered the Italian Car Day at Brooklands. And despite the narrow focus, there are very few repeats, as can be seen by Sharp’s photo selections over the years.

2013
2014
2015
2016

As Pete has said, I have covered the Italian Car Day at Brooklands for VeloceToday for the past 5 years but I have been attending the Italian Car Day in its various guises and locations for over 30 years. This year, as usual, Brooklands was groaning under the weight of Italian cars. But there seemed to be a higher percentage of newer cars, which would seem to indicate to me that those who currently buy new Italian cars also embrace the Italian life style and motoring heritage. Walking around the site I kept coming upon cars that I once owned, or have wanted to own – and I am not talking about the Ferraris and Lamborghini’s that were present in reasonable numbers. I get more of a buzz coming across an immaculate Alfa Sud or a Fiat 130 than I do finding a paddock full of 458’s and Aventadores. And, therefore, it is those types of cars that we present in this article.

Looking very jet set, the pilot parks his plane next to his Alfa Giulia! The fact that the plane is a Vickers Merchantman cargo conversion rather than a glamorous passenger jet may take a bit of a shine off the image. The Alfa was lovely.

A definite “I have not seen one of those for years” moment. A 1977/78 Alfa Romeo Alfetta 1.8 saloon. For sale but the price seems to have grown a few more zeros over the years.

Definitely another “When did you last see” moment. An Alfa Sud, and a four door to boot.

A late model Alfa Sud Sprint, Not sure if the body kit is factory. I am thinking its Zender but I am probably wrong.

Another Alfa Sud, this time a later Ti Green Cloverleaf.

This Giulietta 101 coupe dates from 1960 and has a competition history dating back over thirty years.

The aircraft behind these Alfa 4Cs is the ex-Sultan of Oman Vickers 1103 VC10.

A fine coral of Pininfarina-designed Alfa Romeo 916 GTVs.

From the wedgie design period, a pair of Alfa Giuliettas and a later 75/Milano.

The aircraft in primer behind the two Montreals is rather historic. It is Supermarine Swift WK198. Originally constructed as an F1 she was converted in 1953 to become the prototype F4 version. On the 5th July 1953 test pilot Mike Lithgow flew point to point from London to Paris in 19 minutes 5 secs. On the 26th September 1953 at Castel Idris in Libya Mike captured the outright speed record for a production aircraft in WK198 with a speed of 735.7 mph taking the record from Neville Duke flying a Hawker Hunter.

I assume this is an Abarth 1000 Scorpione rather than a Francis Lombardi Grand Prix but the badging is very confusing as it has Abarth and Grand Prix badges on it.

Can you believe this 1986 Autobianchi A112 Junior has only covered 400 miles (660 kms) from new?

On the day all Italian cars are invited to park within the Brooklands circuit estate. Your Fiat Panda is as welcome as this Cisitalia Nuvolari Spider.

This immaculate special edition Fiat Panda Colour makes a fine contrast against the faded glory of the Vickers VC10 fuselage behind.

From the days when Fiat could sell you a car that wasn’t simply another version of the 500, a 128 3P Coupe.

A cracking example of the now very rare (in the UK) Fiat 130 Saloon.

This Fiat 130 Coupe is the rarer 5 speed manual version and is left hand drive of course, as we in the UK could only buy the automatic gearbox version if we wanted the steering wheel on the correct side of the car.

How I wish I had bought a Fiat Dino Coupe when they were an £8000 car with a £15000 engine. This example is parked on the remains of the banked circuit.

Fiat/Abarth 131 Rally in road specification. I understand 1 of 400 built for homologation with Bertone taking a part built 2 door bodyshell off the production line, adding the plastic wheel arches, bonnet and boot lid and modifying the shell to accept independent rear suspension. The cars were then painted and trimmed before being returned to Fiat to have the Abarth mechanicals fitted.

The Fiat Topolino is a very rare Four Convertible. The four convertible was an adoption built by CR Abbott of London between 1939 and 40 solely for the British market and available for £133. 10 shillings. RAC rated at 6.7 hp with annual road tax of £5 5 shillings. The car behind is nearly as rare these days, a FIAT 131 Sport, or Racing if you did not live in the UK. The UK car insurance companies did not like the idea of a car being badged Racing.

Like a mother hen protecting her chicks, this 1961 Vickers Vangard 953C (Merchantman conversion) stands guard over this line up of Fiat 500s.

Will a Lotus Twin cam fit in the back of a Fiat 600? Yes. Racing driver John Bekaert acquired the rights to the defunct Tornado Car company and set about doing a Carlo Abarth but with a British slant. 3 examples were built, one using a 1500cc Ford engine from a Cortina GT…

…an 1850cc Ford powered example for that was for John’s personal use and another 1500cc example built for John’s friend David Render. David used his example in competition against John but unable to match the performance of the 1850cc example, David got in touch with his friend Colin Chapman for advice. The outcome being the fitment of a 145 bhp 1600cc Lotus Twin cam.

Parked amongst the various Ferraris was this much rarer Fiat 2300 Ghia Coupe.

This was a strange one. Badged as a Abarth 2000 it certainly had a twin cam engine in the back

For a car you rarely see these days there were a lot of Fiat Uno Turbo’s on display. They seem to have a very loyal following in the UK.

An Italian car day would not be complete without at least one Miura. I counted three on the day.

Lancia Aurelia parked just off the banking: nothing further needs to be said.

A very rare example. All UK spec right hand drive Lancia Monte Carlos had glass in the side buttress panels rather than steel, except for this one. This sunroof equipped model was built for the London Motor show and is unique in having solid rear side panels and cloth interior. It is a one-owner car which has recently been restored.

Another “when did you last see one of those” moments. A Lancia Y10 Turbo.

Lancia Gamma Coupe. Oh, such an elegant car but oh boy mine was a total nightmare. Would I have another? Oh yes.

Both top ranking in the beauty stakes, a Lancia 2000 Coupe (Flavia) and a Hawker Hunter F MK51.

Probably the ultimate version of the Lancia Beta Coupe, a supercharged Volumex.

I happened to be chatting with some friends when this Lancia Trevi drove past. To a man we all said “Oh a Lancia Trevi, do you remember the dash panel?” The dash panel was made up of a curved slab of dark grey or black plastic into which were let what looked like dozens of holes, many of which contained instruments. The dash design was the work of the Italian Design house Bellini.

A Lancia Prisma Symbol Limited Edition, a 4-door family saloon that was to my mind much nicer than a Ford Orion.

Two styles of Maserati Spyders, I think I’d take the Mistral.

I believe this Frua bodied Maserati Quattroporte was specially built for the Aga Khan who had seen its sister chassis AM121 002 car at the Geneva Motor show in 1972. He did in fact try to buy that car but was dissuaded from buying it by Signor Frua who informed him that it was constructed using second hand parts so the Prince commissioned another example chassis AM121 004.

From the pen of Marcello Gandini, probably the most distinctive of the Maserati Bi Turbo range, the twin turbo V8 Shamal.

Prince Bira created this car by having his Maserati 4 CLT upgraded by the fitment of an Osca V12 engine and bodywork. Whilst he won first time out in the car at the 1951 Goodwood Easter meeting the car failed to live up to its early promise.

The Ferves (FERrai VEicoli Speciali) Ranger was designed by Carlo Ferrari and unveiled at the 1966 Turin Motor show. Approximately 600 were built, mostly in 4 wheel drive form but this example is the rarer 2 wheel drive model. Power if that’s the right word comes from the 18 hp Fiat 500 engine. The specially built chassis has the independent suspension and brakes from a Fiat 600D.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  2. Wow, a few cars really cheered me up here. I had the last series of the 80s Alfetta with the 2L in Europe. It was such a great car. Coomfortable on highways, nimble enough on little roads, it was Alfa’s perfect sedan in the late 70s and early 80s. I always wanted an Alfa 6 but the design put me off, somewhat.

    My first Alfa Romeo was an AlfaSud Sprint Veloce. It was beige with light brown interior and slightly green windows, as they were in Europe. What a delicious and fun car. That flat-four happily revved and didn’t mind long trips as well. 30 years later, I still miss that car. I wish I had one in LA.

  3. From Jonathan Sharp: The Osca is on loan to the Brooklands Museum. The placard states that it is on loan from Peter Weunsch.

  4. I owned two (consecutive) Alfetta 2000 4D back in the 1970’s as daily drivers. Lovely A/R to drive – and even better when I swapped the Spica FI for Weber carbs and installed 1750 cams. A four door with a large fun quotient ! Not many around these days probably due to the tin worm which both of mine eventually succumbed to – mostly on the inner fender liners supporting the engine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MENU