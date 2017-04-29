VeloceToday.com

Story and photos by Jonathan Sharp
This is the fifth year in a row that Jonathan Sharp has covered the Italian Car Day at Brooklands. And despite the narrow focus, there are very few repeats, as can be seen by Sharp’s photo selections over the years.
As Pete has said, I have covered the Italian Car Day at Brooklands for VeloceToday for the past 5 years but I have been attending the Italian Car Day in its various guises and locations for over 30 years. This year, as usual, Brooklands was groaning under the weight of Italian cars. But there seemed to be a higher percentage of newer cars, which would seem to indicate to me that those who currently buy new Italian cars also embrace the Italian life style and motoring heritage. Walking around the site I kept coming upon cars that I once owned, or have wanted to own – and I am not talking about the Ferraris and Lamborghini’s that were present in reasonable numbers. I get more of a buzz coming across an immaculate Alfa Sud or a Fiat 130 than I do finding a paddock full of 458’s and Aventadores. And, therefore, it is those types of cars that we present in this article.
Comments
Eric Dunsdon says
Great to see Bira’s OSCA again. Where does it live these days?.
Nicolas Zart says
Wow, a few cars really cheered me up here. I had the last series of the 80s Alfetta with the 2L in Europe. It was such a great car. Coomfortable on highways, nimble enough on little roads, it was Alfa’s perfect sedan in the late 70s and early 80s. I always wanted an Alfa 6 but the design put me off, somewhat.
My first Alfa Romeo was an AlfaSud Sprint Veloce. It was beige with light brown interior and slightly green windows, as they were in Europe. What a delicious and fun car. That flat-four happily revved and didn’t mind long trips as well. 30 years later, I still miss that car. I wish I had one in LA.