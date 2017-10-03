Bradley Price and his Alfas

Story by Sean Smith

All photos copyright Sean Smith unless otherwise noted

Bradley Price became aware of automobiles at eye level. His father was an enthusiast, and when Bradley was young his dad had an Austin Healey 100-6. That went away and was replaced by an XK140 Jaguar that his father still owns. Being a young boy, these machines were looming entities. Bradley would examine them closely, looking at all the details. A piece of chrome, a tail-light, a shiny set of spokes. Cars resonated with him. He responded to their call where his older brother did not. Bradley was hooked.

A trip to Road America to watch vintage racing cemented the love for him. A family friend was racing at the time. Young Price was mesmerized – watching that friend on the track race their car and then have them come into the paddock and talk to Bradley left an impression that stayed with him for years. Maybe this was something that someday, someday he could do?

Bradley followed IMSA and Indy cars, but he would never miss the Vintage Festival at Road America. The cars of the 50s, 60s and even Pre-War machines spoke with him in a way modern cars didn’t.

British cars were always around; his father became president of the Illinois Jaguar club. He coordinated rallies and other club events, so there were a multitude of leaping cats around him. Father and son also spent time building models together; there ended up being hundreds of them.

This is where Price became aware of Alfas as something he could hold in his hand.

He remembers a model of a Disco Volante he built at the age of twelve. He felt he had finished it to a very high (adult) standard. From there he was engulfed in the world of Alfa Romeos. Their beauty and sound drew him in. A video, “Marque of a Legend,” was watched over and over, instilling the history of his chosen marque. His father’s library gave Bradley further insight into the world of cars. At this point in his life it was the aesthetics that appealed to him. The shape, the lines, their presence.

Alfas communicated to him in a way other cars didn’t.

All this was still hypothetical; he had never been in an Alfa. Would it be like the saying, “Never meet your heroes”? Would there be a let-down, would the dream be better than the reality?

The first car he bought and paid for with his own money was a GTV6. It was a fantastic driving experience. This turned him into an Italophile, All he wanted from then on was to drive Italian cars.

Price trained as a designer at the University of Michigan, hoping to fulfill the dream of being a car designer in Italy. In the end he felt his sketching ability was not up to the task, so he focused on product design.

For 10 years Bradley worked in a studio environment designing cell phones, small electronics and appliances.

He then went out on his own and created Autodromo. Bradley now had the freedom to create something of his own design without having to go through committee to get it to market, a non-watered-down creation, emerging from his own passion.

His direction was to create a line of motorsport-inspired watches, taking inspiration from a vintage automobile’s gauges. For the past 5 years he’s been creating some stellar timepieces that any automotive enthusiast would love to have grace their wrist. With names like Monoposto, Stradale, and Group B, any watch collector in the know realizes the origins of these designs.

A major automaker has asked to team up with Autodromo to create a very high end watch to complement a limited production supercar.

The designs don’t stop at telling time. Price also creates driving gloves, sunglasses and accessories that transport you back to the golden age of sports car driving. Items that have that vintage look, but still give you the sensation of something you’ve never seen before.

All of Price’s designs were developed from the desire to have the items himself; they grew out of his passion for a period, expressing the spirit of that time. This holds true for all the final product.

All along, the siren song of vintage racing was still playing in the back of his mind; when a Giulietta Spider became available from Santo Spadaro, Bradley just knew it was meant to be. It was the perfect 50’s roadster to explore country roads with his wife – who is a very capable weekend racer as well.

Bradley, from childhood, always wanted to be a race car driver; he grew up into a frustrated race car driver. Then he found the VSCCA. With Alfa in hand, he was welcomed with open arms. The club needed young bloods who shared the love of vintage cars and their history. Price was the perfect fit. He went through the club’s driving school and now has the chance to be the driver he always dreamed about.

Another way Bradley honors the vintage tradition—he and his wife drive the Giulietta to the track. No articulated trailers with arrive-and-drive amenities. Price does it old school-style. Arrive at the track, take everything out of the car, bolt in the additional piece of the roll bar where the wife was, and head out onto the track with a collection of like-minded drivers.

Safe in the knowledge that no one is out to win at all costs. It’s going to be good clean racing for the sheer joy of letting the cars do what they were built to do. Price likens it to a “trust fall’ exercise. “You’re going side by side on the uphill at Lime Rock Park, and you know and trust the guy beside you. He knows you’re there; you know what he’s going to do, you’re still racing, but you’re there to have fun, and at the end of the day no one is going to be playing chicken.” That’s a great feeling to have.

Something else in the garage checks a few of Price’s boxes as well—an Alfa Montreal.

For Bradley it’s hard to decide what it was that drew him to this particular car. There’s the Alfa allure, of course, but it is also the Marcello Gandini design. Price loves that the production car made it to market without being greatly diluted from the original show car displayed at Expo 67 in Montreal, Canada. (The car was shown without a model or numeric designation. It was branded with the name Montreal by the public.)

There’s also the fact that the high revving V8 under the hood was derived from the Carlo Chiti designed power plant that motivated the Tipo 33 Stradale and Tipo 33 prototype racer.

Bradley was warned this might not be the machine for him. It would be ruinously expensive to maintain, as well as being a disappointment behind the wheel. Not sure yet on the first point—a definite NO on the second.

Price’s car was about the 60th production car built (the first 100 cars did not have a chin spoiler) and was delivered to its owner in Modena. He has a fantasy that it was purchased by a Ferrari spy to see what Alfa was up to.

Shortly after taking delivery, Bradley and his wife took part in the 2017 Copperstate 1000.

There was no buyer remorse, just the love of driving a well-rounded car over the best roads Arizona could offer. Listening to the howl of the V8 bouncing off rock walls and driving it hard on twisty mountain roads was an intoxicating mixture that built a connection with each mile driven.

It may be considered to be a GT car, but when put to the test, it shines as a true Alfa sports car.

Bradley, his cars and his business are a wonderful dichotomy. Being very much in the present, but at the same time honoring, preserving and spotlighting a period in time that should never be forgotten.