Bob Temple Photos: Rare Ones at Indy, 1950

Story by Pete Vack

Photos by Bob Temple courtesy Dale LaFollette (Vintage Motorphoto)

Reading and reviewing Aldo Zana’s book, “Monzanapolis,” (Review will be published next week) I was reminded that Dale La Follette had previously sent along some photos taken at Indy in 1950 by Bob Temple. It seems that now is a good time to present these photos, which are not only excellent as were all of Temple’s photos, but many were taken during practice or qualifying and are of cars that did not make the race including a one-off Auto-Union-like mid-engine car reportedly finance by Howard Hughes. Plus a few mysteries for our readers; the first to properly identify the engine in the lead photo above will win a copy of “Cuban Grand Prix 1957.”

End of an era

1950 was the dawn of the Kurtis-Kraft-Offy years and there was still time for a bit of foreign intrusion and experimentation. The Ferrari assault on the Speedway in 1952 would be the last Indy saw of foreigners on the grid. Nino Farina, Piero Taruffi and Franco Rol were supposed to attend and enter the 1950 event, but as May went by it was clear that they would be no shows. Perhaps the attraction was that Indy would have points awarded for the World Championship, eventually won by Farina.

While the foreign drivers stayed away, a few foreign cars arrived in May; the ex-Boyle Maserati-Maserati (SN3032) two Maserati Offys, one being an 8CL (SN 3035) driven by Henry Banks, who qualified and placed 25th. Spider Webb managed to place 20th with one of the 8CTFs (SN 3031) with an Offy 270 installed. But the ex-Boyle Special 3032 did not make the grid nor did Maserati 8CTF (SN 3030) driven by D. Kladis. SN 3030 and 3031 were the ex-Laurie Schell cars brought over right before the war. (The full story of Maserati’s epic Indy adventures is told superbly by Michael T. Lynch in the Jan/Feb 2013 edition of Vintage Motorsport; our thanks to him for providing accurate information on these cars.)

Johnny Mauro again brought the Alfa Romeo 308 (SN 422022) that Louis Durant drove to 6th place in the 1946 Indianapolis 500; the next year it placed 7th with Walt Brown. In 1948 Mauro drove the car to 8th place but failed to qualify for the 1950 race. Like the Boyle Special (8CTF 3032) the Alfa 308 is now located in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame Museum.

Mystery Car and engine

One of the cars was a particular mystery, and looking very modern with independent front suspension. Looks like a typical Indy type body, but the engine is an interesting and mysterious DOHC. So, the first one to name the car and engine (use comments section and it will be time posted) gets a free copy of “Cuban Grand Prix 1957”. Here are the four images taken by Temple that day. Carefully note the number of studs on the cam covers and the angle of the spark plugs. Click to enlarge images. Good Luck!

Mystery with room for a riding mechanic!

While we are at it, how about this one? The body seems to be a two passenger affair, or at least with a highly offset driver’s position. Again, no number and apparently it did not make the grid. No prize for this one!

The last mid engined car at Indy, until…

Rear engine cars had tried and failed at Indy in the past, and in 1950 there was another attempt to qualify a rear (mid-engined for the nitpickers) engine car at Indy; it appeared very well turned out. It was called the Rounds Rocket and failed to qualify in 1949, and in 1950 even the great (but still rookie) Bill Vukovich failed to get it on the grid.

In these photos, Bob Temple caught the elusive blue mid engined car during time trials. Equipped with a 270 CI four cylinder Offy, the Rounds-Rocket was not the first mid engined car at Indy, preceded by the Gulf-Miller specials. Influenced by the prewar Auto Unions, Californian Nathan Rounds sketched out a plan, Emil Diedt built the body. Lujie Lesovsky did the rest of the engineering, and reportedly the cash came from Howard Hughes. The car did appear as a cameo in the Mickey Rooney movie “The Big Wheel.”

The fast and tragic Novis

The only team that had a chance to defeat the numerous four cylinder Offys at Indy that year were the V-8 Novis, distinctly different screaming sound, had front wheel drive and were monsters to handle due to the power and torque of the Offy-based supercharged V8 engine which reportedly put out 700 hp. Ralph Hepburn died in one in 1948, and Chet Miller met his fate in another Novi in 1953. The engine was built to customer spec by Offenhauser using two blocks similar to the Offy midget engine. But the Novi’s were fast, if they could stay together. But both Novi’s failed to be running by the end of the time trials; Duke Nalon’s number 38 broke a supercharger shaft and Chet Miller’s number 43 had engine problems. Bob Temple photographed them before the trial were officially over.

The Novi’s continue to appear in one form or another until 1965, but further innovations and foreign invasions virtually ceased at Indy until one day in 1961, Jack Brabham appeared at Indy with a tiny mid engined car called the Cooper, which would bring back the foreigners and spark a revolution.

The regulars

Bob Temple also photographed a number of knowns during the time trials. We were able to identify these cars from Internet sources but that does not imply perfection. Not French or Italian, yet we are compelled to publish these great images from the camera of Bob Temple. Indy was fascinating back then.