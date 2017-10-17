Belgian’s Most Important Car Show

Story and photos by Hugues Vanhoolandt

The Zoute Grand Prix, on the Belgian coast, has become one the most important European events featuring collector’s cars and dream cars. The amount of spectators increased from 7,000 in 2010 to 200,000 in 2016.

Five events are organized over four days: the Zoute Sale by Bonhams, the Zoute GT Tour for modern supercars, the Zoute Top Marques which presents in the streets of Knokke the newest models of 19 premium marques, the Zoute Concours d’Elegance and the Zoute Rally which is a regularity rally.

We will concentrate on these last two events.



The Zoute Concours d’Elegance

The Zoute Rally

The Zoute Rally is a regularity rally for up to 200 cars manufactured between 1920 and 1965, with start and finish in Zoute. The rally takes the competitors along the most beautiful routes in Flanders and the Netherlands. Sadly the weather was very autumnal with rain and slippery roads.