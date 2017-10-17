Belgian’s Most Important Car Show

Story and photos by Hugues Vanhoolandt
The Zoute Grand Prix, on the Belgian coast, has become one the most important European events featuring collector’s cars and dream cars. The amount of spectators increased from 7,000 in 2010 to 200,000 in 2016.
Five events are organized over four days: the Zoute Sale by Bonhams, the Zoute GT Tour for modern supercars, the Zoute Top Marques which presents in the streets of Knokke the newest models of 19 premium marques, the Zoute Concours d’Elegance and the Zoute Rally which is a regularity rally.
We will concentrate on these last two events.
The Zoute Concours d’Elegance
The Zoute Rally
The Zoute Rally is a regularity rally for up to 200 cars manufactured between 1920 and 1965, with start and finish in Zoute. The rally takes the competitors along the most beautiful routes in Flanders and the Netherlands. Sadly the weather was very autumnal with rain and slippery roads.
Comments
adrian walmsley says
what is the cream sports racer behind the 1949 166 Ferrari?
Stanley Sweet says
Possibly a Lotus?
pete says
According to the placard, it is a 1955 Lotus VIII with a streamlined body by Chapman with the assistance of Frank Costin.
Power came from an experimental speed record four cylinder 1486cc MG engine developing 89 hp.