Automotive Silk Scarves

By Dale LaFollette

It all started innocently enough: a trip to the Le Mans 24 hour race in 2002 with a close friend, a mid-day tour of the offices of the Automobile Club de L’Ouest, and a scarf in a glass case that I thoughtfully purchased with my wife in mind. It was a beautiful blue and while it had a racing theme it could be worn in polite society without anyone noticing its automotive nature. At that moment it was perfect.

Bugatti silk scarf given at the introduction of the EB110 I am told. I have seen this image as a poster, too.

But then it became complicated. Three months later my wife and I were in Italy at the Ferrari factory. “Oh look, they have silk scarves too.” In fact they have several limited edition scarves, all with a Ferrari theme and very ‘automotive’. We selected just one.

Then a few days later in Mantua, at the Nuvolari Museum, there was another silk scarf commemorating the 100th anniversary of the birth of Nuvolari. He is a hero of mine so of course we needed it. Besides, it was stunning.

We now had three and it was starting to look like a collection. Or maybe a disease.

At this point, you need to know the advantages and disadvantages of a scarf collection. There is one huge advantage; they are very easy to store. One might bear in mind, however, that if you are male and are married or have a significant other, she MIGHT wear one, maybe, sometime, when appropriate. If you are female and love cars, then it could be a completely appropriate hobby. That is about it for advantages.

The disadvantages are numerous. They are almost impossible to display. I had a Plexiglas display made that I can take apart and insert different scarves, which is one solution. But showing your whole collection is impossible, other than to just tape them up on all the walls of your house.

Mounted on a Plexiglas frame used to display scarves, this scarf was issued by the Nuvolari Museum to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Nuvolari’s birth. I mounted it with uneven edges so that you can understand that it is a piece of material rather than a print or a painting..

You could show friends your scarves one at a time, but that goes like this: Take the scarf out of the box, unfold, show, fold back up, repeat. Somewhere between scarf number 4 and scarf number 6 the patience of your audience will be gone and they will either look to refresh their drink or just plain leave.

We have purchased scarves from $10 to $200; many on eBay are at the cheaper end of this scale as the person selling them might not know what they are. At car-oriented shows scarves run from $100 to $1600; the latter price would be for a Mille Miglia scarf that we have seen sell at auction. That price eliminates us as purchasers! Always check for stains and holes, although if the scarf is rare enough we have been known to step up in spite of a small issue.

Tracking the history and finding out who actually made an individual scarf is often hard to impossible, as there is no known literature on the subject save for a one page article years ago in Classic & Sports Car. This has never concerned us that much as we both are more interested in the quality of the art rather than the provenance.

A family friend, Tonia, models the Bugatti scarf…

Like many beginning collectors we purchased several scarves that we really are not all that enthused about now. We have realized that we don’t need or want to own them all, which would be impossible in any case. We both agree that we should concentrate on scarves from car manufacturers and racing events along with other scarves that have real artistic merit.

…and make sure it looks right from any angle.

We have found more scarfs in Europe than anywhere else , but I did find several great scarves at the Hershey Swapmeet two years ago. Ebay also is a good resource but one must pay particular attention to condition.

I know of four people who “collect” scarves and of those, two of them retail them to people like my wife and I so maybe there are only two real collectors!

Which means, of course, that the landscape is wide open for you to jump in if you are so inclined. It’s better if you have a lot of wall space. Below, a few of our favorites.

Italian, French and other

Type 35 Bugatti silk scarf by Christian Dior.

Close up of the Bugatti silk scarf given at the introduction of the EB110.

Bugatti Coupe silk scarf. This one has EB woven into the silk every inch or so; I do not know its origins.

Official Ferrari silk scarf as sold by Ferrari at their Souvenir Shop by the factory.

Another Official Ferrari silk scarf as sold by Ferrari at their Souvenir Shop by the factory. I do not think this one is available anymore.

Silk scarf from FIAT. I have no idea if this depicts all FIATs but several of my favorites are there. This was made in other colors too as we also have it in navy blue.

Silk scarf from Lamborghini. There is probably a story behind this design but I do not know what it is.

Silk scarf from Le Mans, France in 1967. The winners from each year are depicted on the scarf. This theme was carried out during the ‘60s but I don’t know the years that it was used. We have one from 1966 also.

Silk scarf from Le Mans 2002. This is the scarf that started it all.

Silk scarf From the 1957 Race of Two Worlds at Monza, Italy. In this race the Indycar drivers and their roadsters took on the Formula One cars from Europe.

Silk scarf from the 1958 Race of Two Worlds at Monza, Italy. This was the second and the last race of this kind at Monza.

Silk scarf by Hermes. Hermes makes several automotive related scarves and makes many of them in various colors. They seem to be readily available with a little searching.

Silk scarf probably from Bosch themselves. I believe originally the art was used as a poster.

German

BMW Silk Scarf.

Mercedes-Benz Silk Scarf

Porsche Silk Scarf. I have seen this scarf in several colors but never in the blue and green that it should be in but if I were making a Porsche scarf this is the car that I would use.

British

Bentley Silk Scarf.

Blue Train Bentley Silk Scarf. This was done in a limited edition of two hundred scarves and neckties by the owner of both Blue Train Bentleys, Google it to read the story of the race and why there are two.

Dog House Owner's Club silk scarf. The Club was made up of ladies who had some connection to Formula One racing in the 50s, 60s and 70s. In many cases their husbands were owners or drivers. Many of the signatures of the drivers were replicated on this scarf.

Jaguar silk scarf.

  1. Long ago my wife gave me a simple Swiss white linen pocket square with colored images of cars from the late ’50s early ’60s which her mother bought as gift during a trip there. Fast forward to the early 1990s and I came across the same image in a Christmas card and wrapping paper at Connolly’s first store in Grosvenor Mews behind the Lanesborough Hotel in London. And then, to my shock and delight, I shortly thereafter spotted a lovely silk scarf with the same image being sold by a private dealer, only this time the background was a rather garish gold/yellow. These are among my most cherished automobilia mementos.

