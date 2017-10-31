Automedon, 2017

Photos by Alessandro Gerelli

AUTOMEDON MEETING AND EXHIBITION (PARIS OCTOBER 14th-15th) In addition to the traditional Paris Salon, the Automedon old car event was held in the Bourget exhibition center near Paris, with many owner clubs and many spare parts dealers present.

What sets Automedon apart is the huge and incredible number of old car owners coming to Bourget to visit the event and show their cars in the parking areas. You can find very rare and old cars, but mainly more recent cars like Citroen, Renault and Peugeot of the 50s and 60s but also includes Italians, Germans and Americans; for us, it is perhaps even more fun than the show itself!

Yves Levasseur, the organizer of Automédon Show, bought his first car at the age of 18, a 1939 DKW cabriolet. He is a man with a strong spirit and one of the mainstays in the vintage car sector. He created Automédon in 2001. “Automédon is a sort of vast living museum since most of the cars and motorcycles on display are still working!” he says.

