Automedon, 2017

Photos by Alessandro Gerelli

AUTOMEDON MEETING AND EXHIBITION (PARIS OCTOBER 14th-15th) In addition to the traditional Paris Salon, the Automedon old car event was held in the Bourget exhibition center near Paris, with many owner clubs and many spare parts dealers present.

What sets Automedon apart is the huge and incredible number of old car owners coming to Bourget to visit the event and show their cars in the parking areas. You can find very rare and old cars, but mainly more recent cars like Citroen, Renault and Peugeot of the 50s and 60s but also includes Italians, Germans and Americans; for us, it is perhaps even more fun than the show itself!

Yves Levasseur, the organizer of Automédon Show, bought his first car at the age of 18, a 1939 DKW cabriolet. He is a man with a strong spirit and one of the mainstays in the vintage car sector. He created Automédon in 2001. “Automédon is a sort of vast living museum since most of the cars and motorcycles on display are still working!” he says.

The Automedon Website

Alfa Romeo Giulietta

Panhard Coupé Junior 1953

Panhard DB coupé

Panhard CD Le Mans coupé 1962

Sera Panhard coupé 1960

Pichon Parat Dolomites of 1954 built on a Panhard Dyna X87 chassis.

Hotchkiss Montecarlo S 1940

Simca 9 Coupé de Ville 1955

Citroen DS Cabriolet

Fiat 850 coupé

Citroen 5HP Cabriolet 1923

Rosengart Supertraction 1939

Talbot T15 cabriolet Guilloré 1949

Lancia Delta Integrale

Peugeot 302 Darl’Mat replica

Peugeot 403 cabriolet

Citroen 5CV cabriolet 1925

Matra Murena

Fiat 1500 berlina

Brasier 1914

Citroen B2 Caddy sport 1923

Renault Caravelle

Cabriolet Gabbar

Renault Dauphine sport

Ultima GTR

Fiat 1500 coupé Ghia

A long stack of Citroen TAs

