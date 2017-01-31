VeloceToday.com

An Excerpt from Steering with your Knees by Anatoly Arutunoff published with permission of the author.

By Toly Arutunoff

It’s difficult to know what to say about the Historic Mille Miglia … it’s been covered by all the enthusiast press in articles of varying lengths, and since I subscribe to most of them I’m mildly saturated … I guess I just don’t want to simply rehash, from my personal point of view, all the things you might’ve read elsewhere. Now that that’s outta the way, let me say that the event taken as a whole is inspiring and enthusiastically stimulating to an American; more so I think than it is to a European.

In Italy, you’re not some kind of nut if you really like cars

The surrounding culture is the reason why: “cars” are as much a part of life over there as golf, tennis, and cars taken together are over here. Enthusiasm for the automobile may be divided up to some extent (as it is in the USA) but being a fast driver of a nice car is something that everyone over there expects a large percentage of the mature population to be and do. You’re not some kind of nut if you really like cars. So the MM just doesn’t feel like, say, the Great American Race. To most, competitors in the Mille are one of the first things they — the spectators — would become if they came across a nice lump of spare change. The distinctions between Watcher and Driver over there might certainly exist along the more noticeable class lines than there are in America, but as far as loving cars, the Us and Them of the USA is pretty much WE over there.

So there Karen and I are for my third stab at the Mille. The day before the event, an American lawyer living in Italy (as he prefers to be described) organizes a twisty-road tour to an unknown (to us) race circuit where we have lunch; kind of an Italian Hallett. Then there’s dinner in a huge upper room of a rundown, dry-moated castle — a huge red-brickish pile under restoration about the size of two old central city high schools. It’s in a little town, and though it’s a good four stories tall we somehow never noticed it until we were right there. Now you guys know Karen and I love French food — not the hummingbird brains in snail mousse sort of food, but the more regular sort of thing. But these Italians, a catering group out of Cavallino Bianco cooking academy, presented the best meal we’ve ever had. I never imagined salami could be so good. Whenever your plate gets empty there’s either a bit more deposited on it by a quick and silent waiter, or there’s another course. The veal was superb as was the wine, and just a bit of roast chicken, and a few kinds of pasta with sauces to dream of, and the other wine was wonderful too, and the dessert was magnificent even though I can’t remember what it was, although Karen didn’t like it so I ate hers too. Then there was brandy and digestives (which I kinda like but I do admit they taste like Absorbine Junior and sugar) and after the digestives you don’t feel one bit overfull, just satisfied.

So anyway there we are in line for the start in Brescia with the Cunningham. I must mention that the 3.54 rear end combined with the 8:1 compression had been yielding about 17mpg on the cheapest gas I could find as we drove from Tulsa to N.Y. to take the car on the boat with us (contemporary note: you can’t do that any more). I put in a set of Splitfires and the mileage went up to about 23mpg. They’d improved the SAAB 900S mileage by 5% but in this old Chrysler hemi they worked wonders. (Another contemporary note: wonder what Pulstars would do). So I felt a little better anticipating the $4.50 (in 2015 about $7) per gallon Italian prices. Before the start there’s a nice buffet dinner in what seemed to be an old stable courtyard. Brescia isn’t a bit easy to navigate, especially near the center where the one-way streets seem to make certain places absolutely unreachable. And the start, along with that dinner, are somewhere towards the outskirts of town.

Into the darkness we go, revving the Hemi and honking the airhorns whenever the streets get narrow, to the whoops and hollers of the crowd.

Lost? Just ask anybody — sexy li’l Dagoette, old lady, soldier, and they can give you precise directions for the next kilometer. Find a kid on a moped and he’ll consider it an honor to lead a Mille entrant right to where he wants to go. So I tinkered with the car a bit as we waited in line. Waaaaay back: start number 326! Cars start leaving the ramp at 8pm and go every 30 seconds: 120 cars per hour. Now it’s about 140 miles to Ferrara, our overnight stop. Into the darkness we go, revving the hemi and honking the airhorns whenever the streets get narrow, to the whoops and hollers of the crowd. Just keep moving at a reasonable pace and they’ll jump outta the way at the last second. Easy to learn but hard to do, and something that absolutely must be erased from one’s consciousness before driving in the States again! Every ten miles or so we pass some brokendown vehicle (the oldest cars start first) with a small crowd around it — small, that is, if it’s in the middle of nowhere. You can see ‘em tinkering and drinking wine, in about equal proportions. Little old ladies in the darkness by their front gates wave scarves and shout encouragement. Cop cars occasionally pass us but I figure 75mph or so on narrow, pitchblack roads with mid-50s lighting equipment is fast enuf. The cops make really good front doors for awhile, though.

We check into our hotel after parking the car in the main square of Ferrara with all the others and, after spilling a sticky mixture of Orangina and grappa all over myself, we trudge about a half-mile to our hotel. Enroute this leg, by the way, there was a typical regularity test: you are told how long it should take you to get there in your route book, but you have to cross the pneumatic hose connected to the timer at exactly the proper time, to the hundredth of a second. It’s hard to feel a tiny rubber hose under the front of a cast-iron hemi, but we don’t do too badly. Except. As I accelerated to the line — I’d rather speed up than have to slow down to a crawl while 50 feet away — the throttle linkage fell off! We hit the tube about right anyway, and with the engine idling (it’d still pull the car smoothly in 3rd gear; how I love torque) I drove up on a curb to get out of the way of exuberant traffic exiting the venue around a blind corner on the one-lane access road and slapped the thing back together with a pipe cleaner in about fifteen seconds. One can repair so many things with pipe cleaners, those nice soft, sturdy, pre-cut pieces of wire.

Soooo we hike to our hotel with our meager baggage, check our departure time in the routebook, and realize we’ll get about 3 plus hours of sleep. I hit the bed after a hot shower and the alarm clock went off. I think we had a sort of breakfast: some local lovely at the starting clocks gives us a halfpint of espresso and piece of either bread or styrofoam with yeast. And away we go into the lovely morning. We recognized a few streets we’d fumbled around on the previous late evening before getting guided to the checkpoint; you see the routebook includes city maps with the route to the c.p. drawn on it quite clearly, but this means that the navigator must first establish where you are as you enter a town, by a square or railroad station or whatever, and then scrupulously follow with slowly moving finger EVERY tiny intersection, roundabout, etc., meanwhile rechecking for landmarks as show on the map. Let’s just ignore all my screaming and simply say Karen doesn’t like to do this.

As far back as we were in the field, we didn’t get too much excitement from the other competitors. Every now and again some just-repaired machine would shriek by us, trying to get to the next c.p. by their allotted time, but about the only vintage convoy we encountered was a Swede in a 300SL from the Merc museum who actually drove the speed limits through the towns, talked on his cellphone, and regularly managed to shoot past us from way behind just in time to slow us down in the curvy bits. He even stopped right in front of us as we completed our timed lap of the Mugello circuit, blocking us from the timing hose! Geez Louise as brother-in-law Denny says.

Let me tell you how this event is scored — more or less. It’s taken me three events and poring over the results to figure it out. As you know, you try to drive over the timing hose at the exact second you’ve figured out from your start time and your given enroute time. If you goof up by five minutes plus or minus you get no credit under any circumstances. But the ten cars closest to their ideal times get points on a scale I think the Italians lifted from NASCAR. If you miss your time by some awful amount you begin to actually lose points. So we zeroed lotsa checkpoints but got darn few points! We did get maximum credit at one, though, and even though the little guy with the big yellow flag who waves you through traffic to get to your checkpoint was on an espresso break when we tried to find the entrance to Scaglietti (where Ferrari bodies are built) promoting rapidly alternating hysteria and disgust on my part, we wailed through their autocross in the parking lot (to discombobulate you as you drive to the timing hose thinking it’s just a straight shot across the lot) with enough speed to get no penalty points — but I think it was close. Sigh of relief.

Next week, Rome to Brescia