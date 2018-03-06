And How! The Mystery of the T33 S/N

And How! features open and innovative formats for notices, articles and posts

Readers who are familiar with the history of the T33 Alfas (and VeloceToday seems to harbor most of them!) are even more fascinated with the series of T33 Stradales that were destined to have fantastic, special bodies built on the chassis. They are some of Alfa Romeo’s most treasured and beautiful showcars. Roberto Motta recent revealed the story of how chassis s/n 75033112 was designed by Fioravanti based on a previous effort called the Ferrari 250 P5. But, we all asked, wasn’t the Alfa s/n 75033115?

After all, it seems that most if not all reference works including WIKI list the Fioravanti effort as being built on 75033115. Motta went back to the Alfa Museum to ask permission to use two very rare photos of the car, taken by Museum staff and credited to Centro Documentazione Alfa Romeo. The first, below is a rare shot of the striking yet comfortable looking interior.

The second was of the engine compartment. And there, one can see, very clearly, the chassis number as stamped on the frame.

If any of the above readers has any thoughts on this, do let us know.