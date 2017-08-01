And How! More on Bill Pollack

Last week we published a tribute to the late Bill Pollack, and following that we received more interesting photos and comments, which deserve to be published as well. Ergo, here is a bit more about Bill Pollack with some rare images. But first, a few comments from our readers:

Another great one bites the dust.

–Ed Gilbertson

Well done all, on a subject of one of greats of all time.

–Bob Devlin

A great feature on a driver that I used to read about in the U.K. magazines of the early 1950s. Quite a character. Nice to see the picture of Bill with Lance Reventlow, who was a very nice young man who I spoke to at Crystal Palace in 1957.

–Eric Dunsdon

Nice article on Bill. Bill did 49 video interviews with car people starting in 2001. I helped Bill on the project from 2009 until the last one with Dan Gurney in 2012. Most done at the Petersen museum.

–Bob Schmitt

Bill Pollack agreed to be in my book “They Started in MGs.” In addition to his many other attributes, Bill wrote and spoke in a very colorful, very interesting way. Commenting on The Maestro’s test drive of the Corvette “Mule” at the 1957 Sebring, he said of Fangio “He had just set the lap record in the Maserati. He got into the car and took off out of the pits like a rocket. He did the first lap so fast that the suits from GM couldn’t believe their stopwatches. He set a time that was 2 or 3 tenths off the record. He got out of the car, thanked them and left.” Thanks again Bill. I’ll see you later — or at least I hope I will.

–Carl Goodwin

