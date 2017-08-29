And How! Let the Imagination Run Free

Photo Gallery by Dale LaFollette

Juxtaposition: to place two or more things together, especially in order to suggest a link between them or emphasize the contrast between them.

Of course one has to have two or more things in the first place, or as in the case with the Maserati gills, two items in one photo. Whichever, that’s where Dale LaFollette comes in. So often Dale has been our unsung hero, providing classic old photos for a variety of uses on VeloceToday. One the most popular such articles was the recent series on Bob Temple’s photos from Watkins Glen. But in addition to being the brains behind Vintage Motorphoto, LaFollette is also an excellent photographer in his own right, as we found out when he sent us his own stunning photos of racing from the 1970s.

This year Dale decided to go to Monterey and just relax, shoot what he liked, and did not go the big buck route at The Quail or Pebble Beach. He returned with hundreds of interesting images, from which we culled the following shots; let your imagination guide you.

Which brings us back to juxtaposition, a strange word, but one that well describes how the photos below were placed. Our thanks to Dale for providing the two or more things.