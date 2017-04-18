VeloceToday.com

And How! is a new regular feature in VeloceToday. It’s for those articles which are too short or too little or news items that don’t qualify as full length articles.

Life, Death and Rebirth of a Simca 8. But is it the same car?

As Hugues Vanhoolandt relates in his report on the Techno Classic at Essen, “When the CEO of Simca went to Pinin Farina in 1948, he was seduced by a design on a Fiat 1100 chassis, which was similar to the Simca 8 saloon. He asked for a similar design wearing the Simca badge. The Simca 8 Sport was born.” Vanhoolandt then provided a photo of a fully restored convertible, also seen below.

In the meantime, we recalled that photographer Jerry Lehrer had purchased just such a car in 1951 and from his collection we found several great images of the car as new. And once upon a time, the Editor had a Simca Eight convertible in his backyard, so we included a photo of that. Perfect for And How!

Are they all the same car? Probably not as many were produced, and the unrestored car has a different front bumper. But it remains one of Pinin Farina’s most well balanced and attractive designs.