VeloceToday.com

And How! is a new regular feature in VeloceToday. It’s for those articles which are too short or too little or news items that don’t qualify as full length articles.
Life, Death and Rebirth of a Simca 8. But is it the same car?
As Hugues Vanhoolandt relates in his report on the Techno Classic at Essen, “When the CEO of Simca went to Pinin Farina in 1948, he was seduced by a design on a Fiat 1100 chassis, which was similar to the Simca 8 saloon. He asked for a similar design wearing the Simca badge. The Simca 8 Sport was born.” Vanhoolandt then provided a photo of a fully restored convertible, also seen below.
In the meantime, we recalled that photographer Jerry Lehrer had purchased just such a car in 1951 and from his collection we found several great images of the car as new. And once upon a time, the Editor had a Simca Eight convertible in his backyard, so we included a photo of that. Perfect for And How!
Are they all the same car? Probably not as many were produced, and the unrestored car has a different front bumper. But it remains one of Pinin Farina’s most well balanced and attractive designs.
Comments
Jarl de Boer says
The Simca Huit chassis was not merely similar to the Fiat 1100, it was almost identical. Simca built the Topolino under license at their Nanterre factory from 1936 and the 1100 as well. The Cinq and Huit names referred to the “taxable horsepower” determined by laws in many countries in Europe (think Morris Ten or Austin Seven) The major differences were electrical and fuel components, badges, hubcaps and dashboard gauges and switches.
Materials varied such as steel vs brass for lug nuts, aluminum vs chrome steel for hubcaps or body trim but 90% or so was directly interchangeable. After I bought much of Witkin-Wolf’s stock of left over Simca parts in @1960, I used a LOT of them rebuilding Fiats mechanically and replacing smashed fenders!
W-W was responsible for fully 90% of “Fiat” bodies used on Altered Coupe class dragsters which were actually Simcas. See some picture ads of 500+ cars on the docks in Long Beach in 1949-50 Road & Track.
Jarl de Boer says
The first Topolino (500A) and the 508C and 1100B in lesser numbers were built in several European countries othe than Simca in France. Spain (Seat) Germany (NSU) and England (Fiat) There were others, but in relatively small numbers. The British ones were built in numbers great enough that John Cooper could find sufficient supply at the breakers to supply Topolino front suspensions at both ends of his early Formula III cars. Later cars used the design but purpose-built and even upsized as in the AC and early Cobra.
Patrick Faucompre says
I know of the very first one made by Simca in 1949. This is the only one built by Stabilimenti Pininfarina. All other Simca cabriolets were made by Facel Metallon in France. Similar front end to your pics, but without any blinkers: French law had them compulsory a little latter, bumpers on the pictures are correct. Rear end is a little different. Interior with Braque’s tag is quite similar plus a Cologne radio. This car was given to famous painter Georges Braque who kept it all his life. If interested, I know the fourth owner, who could be a seller. Car untouched, exceptional, original everything, pictures of George Braque with the car. These little “Ferraris” are very neat and reliable automobiles.
eric davison says
The only unfortunate feature of that beautiful car was that it came with a four-speed gearbox witha column shift. Other than that; perfect!
Jim Sitz says
To my humble eye, one of the most pretty designs then and still
think so, I lusted after one when imported here in 1951
but, just a dumb kid who did not have $ 2800.!
My memory was design by Stablimenti Farina, the other
coachbuilder in Italy, Could I be mistaken?
Jim sitz
Byron Riginos says
Here is the story of my 1950 Simca 8 Sport Coupé:
https://beracuda.wordpress.com/2015/10/20/byrons-1950-simca-8-sport-coupe/
Ron Francis says
It certainly looks more like Stabilimenti Farina than Pinin. I have an Aurelia B50 coupe by Stab. Farina and it looks just like a scaled up Simca 8. Also I think the Ford Comete was a Stab. Farina design and looks like an even more scaled up Simca. The Comete was also built by Facel Metalon which suggests close collaboration.
karlcars says
Looks like Jerry Lehrer’s car had a floor shift. Conversion?