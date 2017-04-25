VeloceToday.com

And How! is a new regular feature in VeloceToday. It’s for those articles which are too short or too little or news items that don’t qualify as full length articles.

We did a bit on Steve Boyle’s 1972 Fiat 125T in VeloceToday’s coverage of the Phillip Island Classic. but since then, we received a bit of on track footage from Boyle that puts a new light on the car’s abilities and have included it below.

One of 86 cars produced for homologation in Production Saloon Car Racing in New Zealand, the target number was 200 so it was never homologated. Delivered to Torino Motors Auckland, North Island NZ, its early history includes competing in the Benson & Hedges 500 Mile Race in October 1972 as one of the 3 works entries, finishing 7th outright – driven by Peter Hughes and Tony Lawrence. It also competed in Historic Racing in the late 80’s and early 90’s, taking at least one class title and competed in the inaugural Targa NZ Tarmac Rally.

Since acquiring it in 2007 Steve has returned the car to its original specification with just some extra engine tuning, resulting in now 160hp (125hp was original) from the Twin Cam 1608cc. Used in competition whenever possible, it travels all over the country from home base in Western Australia. The car is a real warhorse and has seen more track miles in its 45 years than all but a few.

At the Island the car was driven in Regularity Division 1 and 2 categories by Steve and Martin Piercey, resulting in 63 laps completed with a 2nd and 3rd place finish from 4 events. Having kept it as refreshingly original as possible Steve plans to keep using it in any meeting that will have it.

And, furthermore, the car is a goer. To see how it performed at Phillip Island, watch this short video, and stop complaining about your Fiat’s lack of speed. Vern Schuppan overtakes him in the Lago Talbot but he gives Bruce Jones’ 2.5 liter Zephyr-engined Special a run for its money.