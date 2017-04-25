VeloceToday.com

And How! is a new regular feature in VeloceToday. It’s for those articles which are too short or too little or news items that don’t qualify as full length articles.
We did a bit on Steve Boyle’s 1972 Fiat 125T in VeloceToday’s coverage of the Phillip Island Classic. but since then, we received a bit of on track footage from Boyle that puts a new light on the car’s abilities and have included it below.
One of 86 cars produced for homologation in Production Saloon Car Racing in New Zealand, the target number was 200 so it was never homologated. Delivered to Torino Motors Auckland, North Island NZ, its early history includes competing in the Benson & Hedges 500 Mile Race in October 1972 as one of the 3 works entries, finishing 7th outright – driven by Peter Hughes and Tony Lawrence. It also competed in Historic Racing in the late 80’s and early 90’s, taking at least one class title and competed in the inaugural Targa NZ Tarmac Rally.
Since acquiring it in 2007 Steve has returned the car to its original specification with just some extra engine tuning, resulting in now 160hp (125hp was original) from the Twin Cam 1608cc. Used in competition whenever possible, it travels all over the country from home base in Western Australia. The car is a real warhorse and has seen more track miles in its 45 years than all but a few.
At the Island the car was driven in Regularity Division 1 and 2 categories by Steve and Martin Piercey, resulting in 63 laps completed with a 2nd and 3rd place finish from 4 events. Having kept it as refreshingly original as possible Steve plans to keep using it in any meeting that will have it.
And, furthermore, the car is a goer. To see how it performed at Phillip Island, watch this short video, and stop complaining about your Fiat’s lack of speed. Vern Schuppan overtakes him in the Lago Talbot but he gives Bruce Jones’ 2.5 liter Zephyr-engined Special a run for its money.
Comments
CHRIS MARTIN says
Nice to see a less common type of car competing and that FIAT looks to be going well. Phillip Island is a great track too. I was not able to get there this year, although I will be back again one day. But a note about the ‘racing’ there. These cars were running in the Regularity event, (the first round on the Friday afternoon if the time and date on the camera are correct) which is a popular event every year and often run in separate groups according to the number of entries. The way the Regularity runs are classified is that each competitor has a few practice laps and then sets themselves a target lap time. In the actual event the aim is to lap consistently as close as possible to that average. So, these cars are not actually racing each other, they are just aiming to match their required lap time and if that means passing, or being passed by, other cars that is ok and does not affect the result.
Robert Sales says
Good to see a 125 out on the track. Often wondered why there aren’t more competing.
I was also in Division 1 regularity in my Dodge engined special, till a wheel parted company with the rest of the car.
A great event at a fantastic circuit as can be seen in the photos and video.