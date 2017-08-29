A Touch of Dante’s Genius: The Junior Racers

Story by Gijsbert-Paul Berk

The Formula Junior was the brain child of Giovanni “Johnny’ Lurani, an Italian nobleman, engineer, racing driver, speed record holder, author, publisher and the Italian representative in the CSI (International Sporting Commission) of the FIA, the governing body for automobile sports. Like Piero Dusio before him, he saw the need for a new formula for affordable single-seater racing cars, allowing a new generation of drivers to gain experience. True or not, at the time some thought and even wrote that Lurani promoted his Formula Junior idea to compensate for the lack of success of Italian cars and drivers in the British dominated 500 cc. Formula 3. However, in October 1958 the FIA officially recognized the International Formula Junior.

Strict but simple regulations

The Formula allowed cars of two cubic-capacity-to-weight combinations. One for engines of 1000 cc in cars with a minimum weight of 360 kg (792 lbs), the other for cars powered by a 1100 cc engine weighing 400 kg (880 lbs). Engine block, cylinder head and cylinders had to come from a production car. Single or twin overhead camshafts, or modifications of the crankshafts were forbidden. Brakes and transmission also had to be production-based. Constructors were allowed to adapt the gear ratios, as long as they retained the casing of the production gearbox. Limited slip differentials were not allowed. The Formula Junior was the first racing category to make roll bars mandatory.

Taraschi, not Stanguellini

As soon as the FIA had announced their new Formula Junior the Italians took the lead. Stanguellini almost immediately started series production. But the first ever race for the new formula was won by a Taraschi.

During the 1959 season Taraschi drivers won 16 races against Stanguellini driver’s 18. In this respect, it is good to remember that as a result of the higher production volume of the company in Modena, there were generally more Stanguellini on the starting grid than any other make.

The Taraschi had the great advantage of having a De Dion type rear axle which gave better traction and a more stable road holding. But most Stanguellini were equipped with a five-speed gearbox and on certain circuits that was also a great plus. Taraschi produced a total of 63 Formula Juniors.

Berardo Taraschi started a motorcycle shop in Teramo in the mountainous and wild province of Abruzzo, because he loved tinkering with motor cycles. In 1934, he founded Scudo Abruzzo and started competing in two-wheeler races himself. After participating with success in over 65 races with a Bellini, a Rudge and a 500 cc Moto Guzzi, he decided to build his own machine, with a 500 cc Rudge engine. This was followed by a 750 racing car, using a Fiat 500 chassis and a BMW flat-twin motor cycle engine. And so, it went on. Almost automatically the driver Taraschi became a manufacturer. He called his firm ‘Meccanica Taraschi’ and designed and builta total of 48 sports cars and racing machines with the type names Urania and Giaur. Among his clients were Maria Teresa de Filippis, Robert Manzon, Luigi Musso and several other well-known auto-sports figures. When he heard about the Formula Junior, Bernardo embraced this new challenge for his technical mind with great enthusiasm, and with impressive results.

And then there was Stanguellini

Vittorio Stanguellini’s parents owned a Fiat dealership in Modena. When in 1929, his father suddenly died, Vittorio, just turned 22, had to manage the family business. Having grown up with cars, besides selling and repairing Fiats, he soon began tuning and modifying Maseratis, Alfas Romeos and Fiats. He founded the Squadra Corse Stanguellini and in 1937 Francesco Severi won the Targa Florio that year with a Stanguellini modified Maserati.

After the war, in 1947, he designed light-alloy cylinder heads with double overhead camshafts for small Fiat engines. These cylinder heads with their hemispherical combustion chambers in combination with dual choke Weber carburetors increased the peak power of the 1089 cc machines to 90 HP at 7000 rpm. Vittorio Stanguellini also built a number of light weight chassis for these bialbero engines and outsourced the construction of their bodywork to the local (Modenese) Carrozzeria Reggiano. These small Stanguellini competition sports cars could reach top speeds of 190 km/h (120 mph). They were not only beautifully finished but also very successful on the racing tracks.

As soon as the new Formula Junior was announced, Stanguellini began building a series of these single-seaters, and quite logically he chose Fiat 1100 cc engines for them. Although he was obliged to use the standard pushrod OHV system he managed by fitting two dual-choke Weber carburetors to get 75 HP at 6,500 rpm. Thanks to the prescribed a minimum dry weight of 400 kg the cars had real racing car performance.

Domination

During the early years of the new formula the Stanguellinis dominated. The first Italian F Jr championship was won by Roberto Lippi, the next one by Stanguellini pilot Raffaele Cammarota. The first international Formula Junior championship in 1959 was won by the Swiss driver Michael May in a Stanguellini. On December 12, 1959 American driver Walt Hansgen won the Formula Junior race prior to the inaugural United States Grand Prix at Sebring, Florida, with a Stanguellini. The 1960 Vanderbilt Cup at the Roosevelt Raceway, New York was run as a Formula Junior race and Stanguellini driver Harry Carter won that race.

During the 1960/61 season it became clear that British cars with mid-engines had become serious challengers for the first generation front-engined machines. The better weight distribution of mid-engined cars improved traction and road holding and made faster lap times possible. So, for the 1962 season Vittorio Stanguellini designed a mid-engined car as well. It was called the Delfino (Dolphin) and its 1089 cc Fiat based engine, was tuned to develop 95 CV (70 kW) at 7500 rpm. The Delfino made its debut at Daytona in 1962 with Walt Hansgen of team Cunningham at the wheel. It started from pole position but retired with technical problems. The Delfino is now one of the star exhibits at the Stanguellini Museum in Modena. This Museum is owned by the Stanguellini family, who are also still active as developers and manufacturers of tuning equipment and running their Modena Fiat dealership.

Opposite ideas. In the Stanguellini F Jr (red car above) the 1089 cc engine and gearbox were mounted off-set to the right, whereas in the OSCA (blue car below) they were offset to the left. Both solutions had the same objective: to mount the driver’s seat at the side of the propeller shaft to allow the driver to sit lower in the cockpit. As most F Jr races were run clockwise offsetting the weight of the power unit to the left had a theoretical advantage. But in practice is did not really matter as most drivers weighted as much as the combined engine and gearbox.

Just like a two-thirds-scale Maserati 250 F

O.S.C.A. was established 1947 by the Maserati brothers. Their factory was at San Lazzaro di Savena outside Bologna, where from 1926 to 1940 the Maserati cars were made. That was before Count Adolfo Orsi, who had bought the Maserati company transferred production to Modena. In San Lazzaro di Savena OSCA specialized in building competition cars for racing in the 1100 cc class.

The Maserati brothers expected that there would be an interesting market for OSCA Formula Junior racers. Towards the end of 1958 their first cars were ready for delivery. The 1089 cc engines, tuned and balanced and fed by two large twin-choke Webers, developed 80 HP. For their F Jr OSCA constructed a steel ladder frame. The independent front suspension had double wishbones, coil springs and telescopic shock absorbers, while at the rear a Fiat live axle was used. The hydraulically operated drum brakes were also Fiat parts. However, the attractive aluminum single seater body, which looked a bit like a two-thirds-scale Maserati 250 F, was handcrafted by Morelli in Ferrara. In competition, the QSCA could easily match the speed and performance of other Fiat powered Formula Junior cars. But they are much rarer, as only about 15 OSCA Tipo Js were built.

Volpini

Gian Paolo Volpini began in early 1950 Gian Paolo Volpini built a single-seater for the 500 cc class. At that time only the Italian motorcycle manufacturer Gilera was interested in being associated half-liter racing on four wheels. Although their 45 HP 500 cc Gilera Saturno engine lacked power against the 500 cc Manx Norton single cylinders which the Coopers and other British constructors used, Volpini raced rather successfully in France and Italy but never made it internationally.

But the racing bug had bitten. Volpini joined forces with the engine specialist Egidio Arzani forming ‘Arzani Volpini’. Their ambition was to become successful in Formula 1, and they build a racing car with a 2.5-litre Maserati engine. The team entered the car in the 1955 Italian Grand Prix, a Formula 1 World Championship race. But the car did not start due to a technical problem. Volpini did not return to Formula 1.

But then he noticed that the new Formula Junior for 1100cc production-based engines attracted a lot of enthusiasts, and Volpini decided to construct his own Formula Junior, of course using a Fiat engine. The Volpini were reliable and nice cars to drive and for a while quite competitive. However, just like the trend-setters Stanguellini, Taraschi and OSCA, Volpini opted for a front-engine, rear wheel drive lay-out, not long before the British constructor named John Cooper was showing on the circuits that the future for Formula Junior cars was with a mid-engine.

A Summary of the Fiat 1100 engine

Let’s face it; the Fiat 1100 engine was outstanding but not unique. There are other mass-produced passenger car engines that have been successfully used in exotic sports cars. What makes the Fiat 1089 cc four cylinder so special is that for over a period of two-and-half decades it was the heart and soul of so many successful Italian competition machines.

Of course, at the time there had not many alternatives. Plus these Fiat engine blocks, components and spare-parts were easily available and (in Italy) reasonably priced. They had stamina and could at some expense, that’s true, be tuned to provide for those days impressive performances. However, this series of articles is not only a homage to the 1100 engine, but even more a tribute to its creator Dante Giacosa. This brilliant but modest engineer not only designed the 1089 cc OHV cylinder engine to power the new Fiat 1100 Ballila, which he also designed. He then supervised the conception of the Fiat 1100 MM coupé, with its unorthodox but advanced aerodynamics. During the dark last year of WWll, he designed, almost single handed, the famous Cisitalia D46 racing car. He was also responsible for three generations of Fiat 500 (Topolino) and as Director of the Technical Department at Fiat very much involved with the development of the Otto V engine and chassis, the experimental Fiat Turbine car and numerous exiting or endearing Fiat ‘bread-and- butter models. This is also a tribute to the many thousands Italian engineers, draftsmen, mechanics and craftsmen, who took the Fiat 1100 engine and built a Barchetta, Berlinetta or Monoposto around it, the result embodying their own ideas and personal tastes. Cars that even today attract crowds and admiration, because of their unexpected performance, graceful beauty or originality.

In 1962 Fiat replaced it in the 1100 D series with a larger 1200 cc (1221 cc) engines, something their French friends at Simca had already done in 1949. Those were the days when in the automotive world the credo still was: “There is no substitute for cubic capacity” as Laurence Pomeroy, then Technical editor of the reputed British car magazine “The Motor” once wrote. And as the 1100 became something bigger, and we limited our perspective to the 1100 cc blocks.

But even then the days of the Fiat 1100 were not over. There would be one more, less well known but very significant reincarnation of Giacaso’s genius. Next time, in VeloceToday.

Read Part 1

Read Part 2

Read Part 3

Read Part 4

Read Part 5