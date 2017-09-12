A Touch of Dante’s Genius: Epilogue

By Gijsbert-Paul Berk and friends

The text of the lead photo is a bit too small to see clearly, but it is worth reading:

“The Premier Padmini – specially named in memory of the legendary beauty – is the essence of a lovely dream fulfilled. A sleek model you will be proud to possess. Regal in looks, elegantly styled, delightfully comfortable to ride in…and moves like a dream. The more expertise Premier gain, the better our cars grow year by year. Premier have always enjoyed a reputation for quality. This is pre-eminent in the Padmini which characterizes the spirit of elegance and feminine royalty. Here’s an improvement on past successes. Make her yours.”

Padmini in Sanskrit means “She who sits on the lotus”, so literally it refers to Hindu Goddess Lakshmi.

And what a fitting way to end the long saga of the Fiat 1100; bear in mind that we decided to feature only the 1089cc or 1100 model, and not include later 1200s, which in turn gave the Dante Giacosa design a few more good years in Italy and elsewhere.

But as the 1200 continued the line, the 1100 still had another go. As we have seen, the 1100 was made under license in Germany and other countries, but in general, in the same era as the Italian version.

Premier is an Indian car company established in 1947 and made a variety of cars and parts under license. Fiat was behind a lot of this and it is difficult to determine where the influence stopped and started. Apparently, throughout the 1950s Premier licensed and manufactured several earlier versions of the Fiat 1100, and in 1964 they introduced a version of the Fiat 1100 D, based on the 1200 Grand Luce but with the 1089 cc engine. The car was initially marketed as a Fiat (“1100 Delight”) but in 1973 as the Premier Padmini, manufactured in suburban Bombay, (now Mumbai). Many still refereed to it as a Fiat, but the new name eventually caught on. According to Wiki, “…the car, in its peak during the 1970s-1980s, achieved immense popularity among youngsters, celebrities and women…”

Although the 1100 was not quite dead yet, what is notable is that while being buried in Italy, it was being very successfully revived in India. And, the car continued to be produced virtually in the same fashion until Premier sold a majority stake to Fiat SpA in 1997, and production ceased in 1998.

So the 1100 as modified by Dante Giacosa in 1937 lived on, and powered new cars for well over 60 years.

No wonder they called it “A Touch of Dante’s Genius.”

And, we have something for everyone. In the venerable offices of VeloceToday, we found this original, 1982 edition of the Fiat Premier Padmini Parts Catalog. It is complete, in excellent condition, and of course can be used for the 1100 D Fiat as well. Only one copy. If interested in purchasing, contact me at vack@cox.net.

Here are all the links to the Fiat 1100 series in VeloceToday:

Read Part 1

Read Part 2

Read Part 3

Read Part 4

Read Part 5

Read Part 6