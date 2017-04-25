VeloceToday.com

By Lucas van Dobben
The pictures taken are in the showroom of the Marel Lancia Importers circa 1966-68. Below the photos are series of advertisements I kept from the Marel Lancia dealership. In the first photo, a happy couple take delivery of a new Lancia Flaminia convertible by Touring. The rest are self-explanatory. For more information about the Lancia years and the Marel Lancia Dealership in Holland, read:
Ads from the Marel’s Lancia Dealership in Wassenaar Courtesy Luc van Dobben
Comments
Rick Warner says
Love the Flaminia – Rambler ad! Can’t imagine too many folks having an example of each in their garage.
David Cherrick says
Love the Flavia engine and transmission mounted on a stand in the showroom. Just love it.
Chris says
Interesting the Fulvia is right hand drive.
Dave Willis says
I emigrated to The Netherlands in 1967 with the intention of owning a Fulvia, which would have been purchased from Marel’s. But reality set in, and I wound up with a Renault R8 on guaranteed repurchase
pete says
Might be the mirrors?