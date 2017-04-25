VeloceToday.com

By Lucas van Dobben

The pictures taken are in the showroom of the Marel Lancia Importers circa 1966-68. Below the photos are series of advertisements I kept from the Marel Lancia dealership. In the first photo, a happy couple take delivery of a new Lancia Flaminia convertible by Touring. The rest are self-explanatory. For more information about the Lancia years and the Marel Lancia Dealership in Holland, read:

Ads from the Marel’s Lancia Dealership in Wassenaar Courtesy Luc van Dobben