Skip links

VeloceToday.com

The Online Magazine for Italian and French Classic Car Enthusiasts

Main navigation

A Life of Lancia: Lancia Import Nederland N.V.

By 5 Comments

fsdfdsf

Below, unpublished photos of a successful Lancia dealership in the 1960s and early 70s.

By Lucas van Dobben

The pictures taken are in the showroom of the Marel Lancia Importers circa 1966-68. Below the photos are series of advertisements I kept from the Marel Lancia dealership. In the first photo, a happy couple take delivery of a new Lancia Flaminia convertible by Touring. The rest are self-explanatory. For more information about the Lancia years and the Marel Lancia Dealership in Holland, read:

A Life of Lancias Part 1

A Life of Lancias Part 2

dsfsdaf

dsafsf

dffa

fsadf

dsfsf

fdsfsf

dfdff

fsafd

sfsf

fsdfdsf

fsda

sdfsda

Ads from the Marel’s Lancia Dealership in Wassenaar Courtesy Luc van Dobben

sdfdf

______________________________________________________________________

sdfds

___________________________________________________________________________

dfsd

________________________________________________________________________

fsdff

________________________________________________________________________

dfff

_________________________________________________________________________

sdfdf

______________________________________________________________________________

sfsdf

______________________________________________________________________________

dfsdf

__________________________________________________________________________

gdfgdgf

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Love the Flaminia – Rambler ad! Can’t imagine too many folks having an example of each in their garage.

  2. Love the Flavia engine and transmission mounted on a stand in the showroom. Just love it.

  4. I emigrated to The Netherlands in 1967 with the intention of owning a Fulvia, which would have been purchased from Marel’s. But reality set in, and I wound up with a Renault R8 on guaranteed repurchase

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MENU