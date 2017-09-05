2017 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

Story and Photos by Hugues Vanhoolandt

This year was a very special year for Laguna Seca as it celebrated the 60th anniversary of its creation. The ‘Racing Through the Decades’ display provided a walk down memory lane of some of the most famous cars that have raced here since 1957, including the first and the last cars to win professionally at the Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca.

On track, more than 550 cars were to be seen in a series of fifteen race events. Among them, the Formula Juniors were celebrating their Diamond Jubilee World Tour, but the entire field of cars spread from 1911 to 1991.

For those who were too busy with the various other events during the main weekend, a strong field of cars during the Pre-Reunion meeting held one week before the Reunion itself allowed them to enjoy both racing and the multitude of other events.

Here is a short selection from both events.

Racing through the Decades

Paddock and Track