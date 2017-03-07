VeloceToday.com

Now we think this is neat; a car brochure with its own history. Note the dealer’s stamp – Falvey Motor Sales Company – which despite, or because of its location near Detroit, was a favorite hangout of the 50s sporty car set and located on the famous drag strip of Woodward Avenue. Eric Davison recounted the story of Falvey for VeloceToday in “Requiem for a Salesman”. This bit of Lanciana came from Robert F. Pauley, an engineer for Chrysler who also hung out at Falvey’s and wrote many great articles for VeloceToday such as “Giovanni Savonuzzi’s Detroit Odyssey” Pauley found this booklet in 1958 at Falvey’s when Lancia was at the top of their game. Below, we reproduce the first half.

